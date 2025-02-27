Celebration of Life Planned for Alan Heinig: Longtime Deputy, Safety Instructor

February 27, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Longtime Livingston County Sheriff's deputy Alan Heinig passed away over the weekend "surrounded by his loving wife and devoted children." He was 68.



According to his obituary, Heinig "was a dedicated sheriff’s deputy for the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, where he spent 26 years protecting and serving his community. He took enormous pride in his work, including his time with the Livingston County SWAT team and as a court officer in the 44th Circuit Courthouse."



Heinig also taught defensive tactics, concealed weapons training, and more. He went on to become the Security Supervisor at Thai Summit in Howell, where he spent "10 years cultivating a safe work environment for hundreds of employees."



A celebration of life is scheduled Saturday, March 8, at Family Life Wesleyan Church in Williamston.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Livingston County First Responder Benevolent Fund: LCFRBF C/O Rick Boisvert Brighton Fire Department 615 W. Grand River Brighton, MI 48116 or by calling(810) 229-6640.



Heinig's obituary is linked below.