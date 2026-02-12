Celebrate Valentine's Day at Hartland Family Winterfest

February 12, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Hartland Family Winterfest is almost here, and this year, the free event falls on Valentine's Day. Emmalyn Wheaton, Executive Director at Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce, says the community is looking forward to having snow this year.



The event is taking place Saturday, Feb. 14 from 1 to 6pm at Hartland Heritage Field. Fireworks will also be set off at dusk. Performers include Lewie Austin, Ethan Stang, Jacob Plowman, plus Isabella Gembel and Olivia Kolke.



There's a link to learn more about all the performers from Hartland posted below, as well as a link with more information about this year's Hartland Family Winterfest.