Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Brighton's Amp

November 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It’s Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in downtown Brighton Saturday. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, El Árbol Taquería, and the Brighton Area Historical Society are teaming together from 2pm-7pm to offer an afternoon of food, music and other activities.



“Certainly, the celebration of All Saints and All Souls is an annual event in the Church, but having it be a community event and including our neighbors is new,” The Rev. Jeanne Hansknecht told WHMI News.



“It’s where we celebrate those we’ve loved and lost and we honor their names either by saying their names or say a prayer on their behalf and ask they pray with us for our time together, for a blessed life,” she said.



You can also tour the historic Old Village Cemetery, and visit St. Paul’s Chapel to light a candle in memory of loved ones.



Hansknecht says you can also learn how to create your own Dia de los Muertos alter at home.



“You have pictures of the departed and memorabilia that is meaningful to your relationship. Sometimes favorite foods are placed on this alter as well.”



In case the weather turns ugly events will be moved from Brighton’s Amp into St. Paul’s, El Arbol and CoBACH buildings.



Photo courtesy of Brighton Area Historical Society