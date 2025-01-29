Cedar Point Releases POV Video For New Siren's Curse Coaster

January 29, 2025

Cedar Point has released new CGI video of what it will be like to ride the “tallest, longest, fastest tilt coaster in North America”.



Cedar Point will be debuting its latest roller coaster, Siren’s Curse, and recently released an animated video that showcases the point-of-view of someone riding in the front car. A link is provided.



The ride height is 160-feet, it reaches speeds of 58 mph, and lasts 2 minutes. It’s located across from Iron Dragon and near the Cedar Point Marina.



The website describes the ride as the following:



“The legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie comes to life with Siren's Curse, North America’s TALLEST, LONGEST & FASTEST tilt coaster. Often spoken of – but never spotted, the sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to the land above Cedar Point and attempt to entrap you in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation”.



No official date has been announced for Siren’s Curse but the park said the new ride is expected to lure riders in 2025 – likely sometime this summer.