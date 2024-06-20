Video Shows Goats On The Loose At Cedar Point

Animals were on the loose at Cedar Point last weekend – marking the second such occurrence in less than a week.



Several goats were seen escaping from “The Barnyard” petting zoo area at the park in Sandusky Ohio.



A video was posted on TikTok of the escape. That link is provided.



The park has reportedly been in contact with Kentucky-based Honey Hill Farm, which operates and staffs the petting zoo.



MLive.com reports “The goat escape came just four days after camels were spotted running around the midway while guests were in the park. One man in a wheelchair was nearly trampled in the incident, but no injuries were reported”.