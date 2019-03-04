Judge Miriam Cavanaugh Featured Speaker At Upcoming Event

An overview of the Livingston County court system is planned during an upcoming event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Brighton/Howell Area Unit.



The Honorable Miriam Cavanaugh will be the special guest speaker. She currently serves as the chief judge of Livingston County courts, the presiding Probate Court judge, and the presiding judge for Juvenile Court and Family Treatment Court. Cavanaugh was elected to the bench in 2012 and was previously an assistant prosecuting attorney for Livingston County from 2003-2012. Judge Cavanaugh will cover the roles and responsibilities of the different court systems in Livingston County, the role of a public defender and mediator, and other topics.



The event will take place on Monday, March 18th from 6:30 to 8pm at the Howell Carnegie District Library. The event is free and open to the public. The League of Women Voters of Brighton/Howell Area Unit is non-partisan and says people of all political backgrounds and genders are welcome at events. (JM)