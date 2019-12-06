Caution Tape Means Vehicle Has Been Checked For Emergencies

December 6, 2019

Livingston County residents are being advised of procedures in dealings with abandoned vehicles or others involved in spinouts during bad weather.



All emergency agencies within Livingston County are utilizing a procedure of marking vehicles that have been either abandoned or involved in spinouts during harsh weather conditions. Agencies will use caution tape and tie it from mirror to mirror over the windshield and a small section tied to the antenna if the vehicle has one.



Officials say the caution tape will indicate that the vehicle has been checked for any emergencies and that there is no need to respond back to it. If someone calls 911 to report a vehicle off the road, the dispatcher may ask if it is marked with caution tape to identify if it has already been reported.



