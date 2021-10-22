Hamburg Township's Elections Coordinator Retiring After 20 Years

October 22, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Hamburg Township’s longtime elections coordinator is retiring after two decades of service.



The Board of Trustees officially accepted a retirement letter, Tuesday, from Catt Pryde, who has worked in the clerk’s office as election coordinator for the past 20 years. In her letter, she writes that it is with a heavy heart that she arrived at this decision, but wishes to do so in order to concentrate on herself and spend time with her family.



Pryde has been diagnosed with four different types of cancer over the past 14 years, beating three, and is surviving what doctors told her was terminal bone cancer in 2015.



Her last day in the office will be November 19th, and she has pledged to dedicate her time to ensure a smooth transition. Pryde trained and mentored Courtney Paton, whom she recommended for appointment as new elections coordinator. The Board Trustees accepted that recommendation and appointment later in the meeting.



Pryde wrote that she will miss working with the great group of people who have become like family to her through the past 20 years.