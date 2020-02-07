Basketball Fundraiser To Benefit Special Ministries

February 7, 2020

A basketball fundraiser later this month will pit the local sheriff’s office against a special group of athletes from Livingston County Catholic Charities. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will be taking to the hardwood against Special Ministries for Livingston County Catholic Charities annual basketball fundraiser.



Special Ministries is a program of Catholic Charities that provides programming for individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities. This includes recreational events like movie nights, dance classes, and bowling; along with continuing education like healthy living, money management, and cooking classes.



The game will take place on Saturday, February 29th, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Parker Middle School in Howell. Tickets are $5 per person at the door, with children 3 and under getting in free.



The Special Olympics Cheerleaders will be out on the sidelines, and the Special Ministries dancers will perform at halftime.(MK)