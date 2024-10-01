Livingston County Catholic Charities Highlights Resources For Seniors

October 1, 2024

A local non-profit is highlighting resources available for senior citizens in Livingston County.



Free home weatherization is available through Livingston County Catholic Charities Home Injury Control and Chore program. Some services include weather stripping, caulking, and plastic over windows.



Information is also being offered about upcoming Medicare and Medicaid enrollment. Catholic Charities can help seniors navigate their benefits and enrollment.



More information about each program can be found in the attached flyers.



Those interested can contact reach out to Beth Newman at beth@livingstoncc.org.