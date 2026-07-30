Catholic Charities Seeks Volunteers for Senior Caregiver Program

July 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Catholic Charities is putting out the call for volunteers to assist area seniors.



Beth Newman is senior outreach coordinator. She was on WHMI's Morning Drive to explain the Volunteer Caregiver Program.



“We need volunteers that can come and either visit with our seniors, or they can take them on transportation rides to doctors, grocery stores, banks, even been known to take them to get their hair done,” said Newman.



“We also help the seniors with loneliness and isolation, because they develop a relationship with that volunteer. And we always try very, very hard to match the volunteer up with the senior, whether they have the same common interests or they have the same hobby. They may be veterans. So, they have a common bond.”



Volunteers don’t have to be Catholic. They just need a “big heart and clean driving record.”



“Anyone in Livingston County is welcome to join our program, volunteer with us, things like that,” said April Dertian, director of fund development. “It’s been going on for a very long time, and actually one of the reasons we’re in need of volunteers is because our volunteers have been volunteering for 15 plus years, and they are now needing services. So, the roles have switched.”



Catholic charities is also seeking a part-time home service technician, or handyman for home repairs free of charge. Newman says it’s a great fit for retirees.



More information on how to volunteer is linked below.