Catholic Charities & Local Photographer Again Team Up To Help Seniors

October 13, 2019

Local families can have their memories captured with a professional photo in exchange for canned goods and monetary donations during an upcoming event to help struggling senior citizens in Livingston County.



Livingston County Catholic Charities is again partnering with Howell photographer Richard Lim during next Saturday’s Legend of Sleepy Howell. For the last few years, Lim has taken over the front office of Frontal Lobe Coworking in downtown Howell during the event where he and his wife create a studio for a photo shoot. Lim takes professional photos of families and children dressed up in costumes that night in exchange for a canned good item or cash donation. All of the donations support Livingston County Catholic Charities' annual Christmas Blessing Project. It’s a community supported project that serves low income and home-bound county seniors. Last year there were over 56 schools, businesses, organizations and individuals that held food drives or donated specific items to the project that served 146 county seniors with a food box, personal care items, cleaning products, paper products and a special Christmas gift that the senior has placed on their wish list. Officials say Lim has been a long-time supporter of this project for over 18 years now by providing beautiful, professional mementos of the costumed children and families.



The studio will be set up from 4:30 to 6:30pm on Saturday, October 19th. An event flyer is attached. (JM)