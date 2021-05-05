Free Seminars To Educate Senior Citizens & Family Caregivers

May 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A pair of upcoming virtual presentations aim to help educate seniors and family caregivers on how to protect themselves in an ever-growing world of scams, elder abuse, exploitation and neglect.



The Prevention of Elder Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation or P.E.A.N.E. Coalition is offering two free one-hour seminars.



The first is on May 12th and is focused on financial exploitation. Presenters include Foguth Financial Group and Legal Services of South Central Michigan that will cover topics such as keeping money safe, what to do if someone is being victimized and how the power of attorney and guardianship play a role in personal finances.



The other will take place June 15th and is centered on recognizing National Elder Abuse Awareness Day. That will be presented by Livingston County Catholic Charities Prevention Specialist Beth Newman. It will focus on why it’s important to recognize elder abuse and what’s being done locally.



Both seminars take place from 11:30am to 12:30pm. A flyer with more information and details on how to register is attached.