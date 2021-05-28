Catholic Charities Receiving Grant To Help Dementia Caregivers

May 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A grant is being awarded that will help a local non-profit offer 10 months of programming services for families with loved ones suffering from memory-related diseases.



Livingston County Catholic Charities is being awarded funding from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan – Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund. This will allow them to begin offering special family caregiver educational programming and activities for caregivers of loved ones with dementia and other memory-related diseases starting in July and running through next April. The grant will also assist with providing stimulating programming at Be Our Guest Adult Day.



According to a 2019 report from the Alzheimer’s Association, 60% of dementia caregivers report high levels of stress from caring for their family member with the disease, and 40% of caregivers experience clinical depression. The goal of the programming, according to a release from Catholic Charities, will be to enhance the skillset of the family caregiver in self-care and caring for their loved one, along with enhanced programming for Be Our Guest participants. Through this, LCCC can help relieve stress and depression that could lead to increased health risks.



As activities are scheduled, they will be shared through their website, social media pages, and e-newsletter.