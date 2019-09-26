Events Set For Caregivers Of Those Suffering From Memory Diseases

September 26, 2019

Livingston County Catholic Charities is hosting a series of events to support the caregivers of loved ones suffering from dementia and other memory related diseases.



Special grant funding from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan have helped make it possible for Catholic Charities to fill the October calendar with events that will assist caregivers. These events are free and open to all in the community who are caring for loved ones with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy Bodies, and other memory diseases.



On October 10th Catholic Charities is offering Relaxation Yoga with Laura- a program designed to help relax and rejuvenate. Grief Yoga will be help on October 22nd. That class is specifically designed for caregivers to process the losses associated with dementia. On October 24, interested caregivers can partake in Legal Planning for Dementia and learn how to plan for the future. Both yoga classes are limited to 15 people, with Legal Planning limited to 25. Free respite care for the loved one is provided with each activity. The grant has also allowed for a second Caregiver Support Group night each month, with the group now meeting on both the 1st Tuesday and 3rd Wednesday.



All activities are held at Be Our Guest Adult Day Services, located at 2020 Grand River Ave, in Howell. To register or learn more, contact Livingston County Catholic Charities at (517) 546-9910. (MK)