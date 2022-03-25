Catholic Charities Holding Dementia Caregiver Event

March 25, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Catholic Charities is hosting an event to support the caregivers of loved ones suffering from dementia.



The Alzheimer’s Association reports that there are more than 6-million Americans living with dementia, with 1-in-3 seniors dying with it. They project that number to more than double by 2050.



While a diagnosis in a family member or friend can be difficult, Livingston County Catholic Charities is trying to help. They are holding a free caregiver virtual presentation entitled “Caregivers Passage Through Dementia” on Wednesday, April 6th. It will take place from 5pm until 6:30pm over Zoom. Dr. Paula Duren of Universal Dementia Care will lead a discussion based on caregiving at each stage of dementia. She will share strategies on developing and practicing self-care, and hold a question and answer session following.



This program is free, but registration is required by Monday, April 4th.



Register by calling (517) 546-9910, or by emailing leann@livingstoncc.org