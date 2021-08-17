Catholic Charities Awarded Grant To Benefit Special Ministries

August 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Catholic Charities has been awarded a grant that will help a program that supports adults with disabilities.



Special Ministries of Livingston County is receiving a $20,000 Pulte Family Charitable Foundation Grant. This is special one-time funding that is in support of the recreational, spiritual and educational activities for Livingston County adults with disabilities provided by Special Ministries in an effort to provide inclusiveness.



Their work helps fill the hole of inadequate programming and activities that affect these adults as they age out of government supported services through the school system. Special Ministries hosts over 30 indoor and outdoor activities each quarter based on participant’s interests and abilities. In the coming year they are looking forward to reigniting their softball rivalry with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, while also offering adaptive archery, bowling, field-trip-type outings, indoor drumming and game nights. On top of their recreational planning, Special Ministries helps participants with life, social, spiritual and work skills.



To learn more about their efforts, visit www.livingstoncc.org or contact Brook Sporer at brook@livingston.cc.org.