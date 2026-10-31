Popular Tourist Destination In St. Ignace For Sale

October 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An iconic tourist attraction in the U.P. is up for sale.



Castle Rock is located three miles north of St. Ignace off I-75. It rises almost 200-feet above the surrounding area - offering "breathtaking views" of Mackinac Island and Lake Huron.



Castle Rock is listed by RE/MAX NorthStar Realty for $2.7 (m) million. The listing states the following:



"Castle Rock is one of Michigan's most recognizable tourist destinations, serving approximately 75,000 visitors annually and attracting generations of travelers visiting Mackinac Island, the Straits area, and the U.P. This turnkey, going-concern business includes 64.5 commercially zoned acres, approximately 1,300 feet of road frontage, a 6,024-square-foot retail and storage building, pole barn, extensive inventory, equipment, displays, fixtures, and the iconic Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. Features include a new roof installed in 2025, large, paved parking area accommodating RVs, buses, and trailers, exceptional visibility, established seasonal revenue, and significant upside potential for future growth and development. Opportunities like this come along once in a generation!!"



Castle Rock is open from early May through mid-October. It officially closed for the season on October 19th. Below is the Facebook post from the owners:



“That’s it folks! We are now closed for the season.

It was impossible to put into words the sunset atop Castle Rock last night.

Our 97th year as a family business is officially closed.

Have a great winter everyone!”



Castle Rock's unique gift shop features a birch bark ceiling and walls hand-crafted by local Native Americans in the early 1950's.



The website states “Castle Rock is considered to be one of the oldest lookout points near the city of St. Ignace, and was known as "Pontiac's Lookout" by the Ojibwa Tribe. Clarence Eby opened Castle Rock for tourists in 1929. It has remained a popular tourist destination ever since. The "Rock" rises an astonishing 195 feet above water level and about 183 feet above I-75. The summit of Castle Rock offers a scenic and inspiring view for up to 20 miles, featuring Mackinac Island, Lake Huron, downtown St. Ignace, and wildlife habitat. The lookout point is equipped with viewing binoculars for a truly spectacular view of the area. This is one attraction that is family friendly and pet safe”.



A link to the listing is provided.



Photos: Castle Rock Facebook