Castaway Play Café Temporarily Closing - A New Adventure Awaits

July 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular indoor play center and café is closing in Howell Township – but a new adventure awaits.



Castaway Play Café will be closing at the end of the month, July 31st. The popular attraction has been in operation for more than two decades at 1800 North Burkhart Road - across from Kensington Valley Outlet Mall.



The following was posted on Facebook:



“Big changes are coming…



Castaway Play Cafe will be temporarily closing beginning August 1st as we begin a complete reimagining.



Every laugh, birthday, playdate, and memory you’ve made here at Castaway Play has meant the world to us. Now it’s our turn to create something even more fun for your families. Stay tuned for our progress updates!



Thank you for your love, support, and patience. We’ll see you again soon!”





Owner Dwanye Combs told WHMI it’s “a reimagining but it will still be a family entertainment center”, noting the hope is to re-open in roughly two months.



The center features indoor bounce houses and castles, play structures, laser tag, a climbing wall, arcade, event rooms, and more.



To her knowledge, Manager Rowan Buehner told WHMI it’s Michigan tallest indoor play structure. After 26 years in operation, she said it’s been good and they’ve received a lot of feedback - especially over the past few days – from people saying how much they’re going to miss the place, and “that it was really one of its kind in its own area and an ideal spot for birthday parties”. Buehner further thanked everyone for coming, saying she’s “glad to have seen generations of people come through”.



Of note: the haunted attraction “Slay Nights” is here to stay. The haunted house is located in the same building but is its own separate entity and thus will be continuing.



Facebook photos.