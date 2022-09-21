Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser To Aid Schmidt Family

September 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will benefit the family of a beloved local paramedic and nurse who passed away unexpectedly this month.



Cassandra Schmidt passed away on September 5th at the age of 42. Schmidt leaves behind a husband, who continues to serve the community as a firefighter, and three children.



Family and friends say Schmidt dedicated her life to helping others and spent the last 14 years of her career selflessly serving those in Livingston County. She worked as a paramedic with Livingston County EMS and more recently as an emergency room nurse/charge nurse at Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.



A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned on Sunday, October 2nd from 1 to 5pm at the American Legion Post 141 off Grand River in Howell. The event will feature food, a 50/50, raffle prizes, and a cash bar.



Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and will be available at the door.



All proceeds will be donated directly back to the Schmidt family to help during the transition.