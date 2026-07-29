Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com

Two men accused of a murder at Proud Lake State Recreation Area in February are being held without bond while their cases advance to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.

Both 18-year-old Dshaun Omar Hatton-Street of Romulus and 18-year-old Stephan Shaw of Taylor, are charged with open murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony for the homicide of 19-year-old Andre Avant, Jr. of Inkster, according to The Oakland Press.

A park visitor found Avant’s body February 16 near a boat launch off Wixom Road in Commerce Township. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Hatton-Street and Shaw were arrested three days later in Romulus.

Investigators say all three men knew each other, but none had a connection to the area where the homicide occurred and none had prior criminal histories, according to the sheriff’s office said.

Hatton-Street and Shaw are scheduled to be arraigned August 6.