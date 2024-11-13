Carrie Newstead Named New Executive Director of Livingston Co. United Way

November 13, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Livingston County United Way announced that they have selected Howell's Carrie Newstead as the new Executive Director of the organization.



Newstead, who has over 20 years of experience in the local banking industry, will begin her new role on Nov. 18, LCUW announced in a press release.



“She is currently serving on the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and is a past Board of Education member with Fowlerville Community Schools,” the press release said. “Newstead has many years of community engagement through Fowlerville, Howell and Livingston Sunrise Rotary Clubs, as well as being a former Rotary Assistant District Governor. She has also been involved with Livingston County United Way in various volunteer capacities over the years and is very familiar with the organization.”



For more information about Livingston County United Way, go to www.lcunitedway.org.