Carpet Depot Fundraiser Set Up

August 4, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser has been set up to help a local business that was recently destroyed in a fire.



The Hamburg Township Fire Department responded to a fire called in just before 3:30am Saturday morning at the Carpet Depot warehouse and showroom at 5300 M-36, west of Chilson Road. Half of the structure that contains several businesses suffered minor smoke and water damage, but Fire Chief Nick Miller said that the warehouse and showroom were essentially destroyed.



In an effort to support the family through this disaster, a GoFundMe has been set up. Money raised will go to the Hill family, which founded Carpet Depot in 1994. The goal is set for $5,000.



A memo on the fundraiser’s page states that yes, while insurance will cover some of the costs, that takes time. Organizers say that with the pandemic, it is not easy to get the supplies needed to keep the company strong while they wait for the insurance company to work through the claim.



Donate through the link below, or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-the-carpet-depot?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_zxq+help-support-the-carpet-depot