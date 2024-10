Travel Advisory For US-23 In Washtenaw County

October 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The northbound Carpenter Road ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed nightly for paving in Washtenaw County this week.



Traffic will be detoured via southbound Road to northbound US-23.



The ramp closure will be in effect from 7pm through 5am starting Monday, lasting through Friday.