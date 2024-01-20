Motion To Disqualify Judge Denied In Case Against Chase Suspect

January 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motion to disqualify a judge in the case of a man who was chased down by police in Howell Township has been denied.



48-year-old Carl George Prince faces 12 felony charges that include assaulting/resisting/obstructing police and possession of methamphetamine following his arrest on August 27th of last year.



The chase involved both Howell Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies who followed Prince through Howell and Cohoctah Townships at speeds over 70mph until officers stopped him near a gas station at Oak Grove Road and Sanford Road.



Prince has a history of being violent with police and served prison time back in 2019 for assaulting an officer.



During a hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court this month, a motion to disqualify Judge Suzanne Geddis was denied. Court records show the defense had sought to disqualify Judge Geddis due to her previously witnessing the defendant commit felonies in her courtroom.



Prince remains jailed on a $500,000 cash/surety bond. A final settlement conference is scheduled in March.