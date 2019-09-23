Man Involved In Courtroom Scuffle Headed To Trial

September 23, 2019

A Howell man has been bound over for trial on charges that stem from a scuffle with deputies in Livingston County Circuit Court.



44-year-old Carl Prince was recently bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on charges including bribing/intimidating/interfering with a witness and using a computer to commit a crime and, in a separate case, four counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.



The latter set of charges stems from the August 30th incident at the Judicial Center in Howell. Prince had been scheduled for an appearance that morning in front of Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis concerning charges filed in April of operating while intoxicated and assaulting and obstructing a police officer. Authorities say that before his case was called, he left the building and walked out into the parking lot.



When Judge Geddis ordered he return to the courtroom, Prince refused to comply with her request and then resisted deputies when they attempted to bring him back. Once back inside, Prince refused to give his name and continued to resist officers. Judge Geddis then revoked his bond and ordered him remanded to the jail.



Future court dates have not yet been set for the newer set of charges; however, he is scheduled to return to Circuit Court October 18th for a pre-trial hearing on the original charges. (JK/DK)