Car Wash Proposed for Former Big Boy Site in Hartland

November 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland's old Big Boy property is on next week's Planning Commission agenda. The proposal for now, is a car wash.



The agenda is attached below.



The property is on the north side of M-59, just east of U.S. 23, an area many residents have voiced concerns about increased traffic in recent years.



"A lot of that traffic is to capture business off of 23 traffic, not local residents," one man told township planners earlier this month. "That's obviously why, from a business point of view, all the fast food places want to be there. That's good business. But there's an impact on the local residents, on traffic."



The Planning Commission this month discussed revisions to a proposed residential development at the southwest corner of M-59 and Pleasant Valley.



The new conceptual plan now calls for a total of 167 single-family homes instead of a mix of homes and rental duplexes. No formal action was taken.



"There's been a lot of talk about a lot of high-density housing units, traffic issues, Chick-fil-A and other things. I just want to make sure we understand what we're trying to do is develop our community to meet a future use 10, 20, 30, 40 years down the road," another resident explained.



"I know there's talk of us running out of REUs and certain infrastructure to support more growth, but the growth we are pulling on, we need to make sure it is not interfering with the existing community."