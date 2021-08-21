New, High-End Car Wash Potentially Coming To Brighton

August 21, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton’s Planning Commission is recommending approval of a new car wash on Grand River.



Hypershine Auto Wash is a proposed 2,700 square foot redevelopment of the Americus Grill site, and the lot south of it, off of East Grand River. A representative for the developer was before the planning commission at their last meeting and said it will feature a “very tasteful,” “premium” façade with stone and brick elements. City Manager Nate Geinzer noted that this is a much higher-end car wash than many would suspect.



A full traffic impact assessment was completed and sent to commissioners the day of their meeting, with Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Gardner revealing that while there might have been a couple of concerns at some point, they seem to have been satisfied. In peak business hours, the car wash could serve a maximum of 60 vehicles. Typically, 15 to 16 spaces are needed for stacking cars, with this site allowing for 30. The developer has worked the entrances and exits to help alleviate worries about people getting backed up, trying to turn out onto Grand River.



Gardner also asked the developer to address another couple of concerns that came from Tetra Tech. One is that a geotechnical investigation of the soils in the location of the proposed underground detention basin is required for city standards to evaluate the existing water table elevations compared to the underground storage units. The second is that an inspection port needs to be installed on the storm tech system.



The geotechnical investigation is scheduled and the results will be available in a couple of weeks. As for the inspector port, the plans will be amended to reflect it being present. At the request of a city planning consultant, they will also turn the site’s dumpster to not face the road and replace fence panels that are in disrepair. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the site plan contingent on these items being addressed.



It will now go to City Council, likely on their September 2nd agenda.