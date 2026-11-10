Car Wash Fundraiser to Benefit Ennis Center During National Adoption Month

November 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



November is National Adoption Month, to raise awareness about the urgent need for permanent, loving families for children and youth in the U.S. foster care system.



Mark Chatman found his forever family through adoption at the Ennis Center for Children in Flint.



"I entered foster care at a very young age. I was actually adopted at around the age of 13 after living in many different homes. It's something I am always involved in. My family does a number of things, personally, to contribute to organizations that are supporting children," he told WHMI News.



"I would not be the person I am today without the loving support from Ennis Center over the years," Chatman added. "Growing up, I had a ton of mental health things that I personally did not understand. Not only the physical support Ennis was able to help through Christmas and things like that, to make sure the lady who adopted me had all of that support, but through the placement specialists and all the people who have stayed a part of my life for years and years and years."



Chatman is helping give back to the Ennis Center through a 10-day fundraising campaign at Clean Express Auto Wash on West Hill Road in Flint.



That's where a ribbon cutting celebration will take place at 12 pm Friday, November 13, with a portion of proceeds from new members sign ups going directly to the Ennis Center for Children.



New members will receive 3 months of unlimited washing at 50% off each month, with $10 donated to the Ennis Center for Children.



You can also purchase a $50 gift card for just $25, with all proceeds benefiting the Ennis Center for Children.



More information is linked below.