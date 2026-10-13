Car Show in Fowlerville to Benefit Family of Hannah Dunsmore

October 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





A benefit car show is scheduled this Sunday at Fowlerville High School in memory of Hannah Dunsmore, who passed away from cancer this week.



"She was a wonderful mom," said Daryl Dusnmore. "She was alway there for us kids. The grand kids. The great grand kids. She was a hard worker."



"She was retired from Meijer in Howell. Before the store opened, she set it all up and worked there until she retired. She would go through and change all the prices. That kind of stuff."



Dunsmore says cars, trucks, motorcycles, rat rods and others are welcome to attend Sunday's car show, which is scheduled between 12 pm and 4 pm October, 18.



All proceeds will help the Dunsmore family offset medical and funeral expenses.



On Facebook, the family wrote:



"Whether you bring your pride and joy, stop by to admire the cars, make a donation, or simply share this event, your kindness and support mean more than words can express. This is about more than just cars. It’s about family, love, and a community coming together when it matters most. Let’s make this a day filled with beautiful cars, wonderful people, and love for a family who could use a little extra support.



"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."



More information is linked below.