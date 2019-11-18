Car Rolls Into Pond As Owner Puts Guns Into Trunk

November 18, 2019







NOTE: The article has been updated to use clearer language about the action of the owner in placing the guns into the vehicle’s trunk. The word “loaded” was previously used and was not appropriate. We regret the error.







A vehicle that had been remotely started rolled into a Lyon Township pond over the weekend as the owner tried to place firearms into the trunk.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports that the 2005 Saturn Ion was parked near Huron Valley Guns off of Grand River when the incident occurred Saturday at about 12:30pm. Store security video from Huron Valley Guns shows the man, a 40-year-old Waterford Township resident, putting the guns into the Ion’s trunk when it begins to roll forward into the pond. The owner is seen trying to get back into the vehicle to stop it, but then gives up and retrieves the guns from the trunk.



Officials say the vehicle had been remotely started and was equipped with manual transmission. The Sheriff's dive team was called to the scene and retrieved the car from about 7 feet of water. Nobody was injured in the incident. (JK)



Photo courtesy of Lyon Township Fire Department.



Video courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.