Car Fire Prompts Second Closure of US-23 in Green Oak Township

June 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A string of incidents on NB US-23 prompted two complete closures of the highway at Silver Lake Road (Exit 55) on Wednesday, June 14th.



The first closure was prompted by a morning motorcycle accident, the second was due to an evening car fire.



Around 10:30 a.m. authorities responded to NB US-23 just north of Silver Lake after a motorcyclist hit a guardrail.



Many drivers pulled over in an attempt to help the motorcyclist, but the 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatal accident caused delays on NB US-23 for over 2 hours.



The second Wednesday closure of NB US-23 at Silver Lake Road was prompted by a car fire.



Dispatchers received a call around 6:30 p.m. that a gray jeep caught fire in the right lane of NB US-23 north of Silver Lake Road.



To allow emergency crews to extinguish the fire, NB US-23 closed again just north of Silver Lake Road. No injuries were reported.



After the area was cleared, NB US-23 reopened just before 7:00 p.m.