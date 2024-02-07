Captain’s ön Main Joins America’s Biggest Pizza Delivery

February 7, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



In celebration of National Pizza Day, Brighton-based Captain’s ön Main is joining pizzerias across the country to feed the hungry.



The Pizza Across America campaign is known as the largest pizza delivery in America and takes place this Friday, February 9th on National Pizza Day. Hundreds of pizzerias in all 50 states are expected to donate food to community shelters, charities, and soup kitchens.



The event was created in 2018 by Slice Out Hunger- a nationwide nonprofit that fights food insecurity through pizza-themed campaigns and events.



Captain’s ön Main owner, Nick Mannisto (pictured) said this is the pizzeria's first time participating in the event, intending to donate 20 wood-fired pizzas to Livingston County's Bountiful Harvest Pantry. “We have always wanted to be the pie that gives a slice back", he said.



This week, customers are encouraged to help the restaurant meet their goal. All customer donations will assist in increasing the number of pizzas that will be delivered to Bountiful Harvest. "We're trying our best to donate as much as we can. This year we're donating the pizzas and next year, it will likely become a percentage of sales. We hope next year will be an even bigger event for us."



Mannisto says patrons will soon have the option of participating in the restaurant's "Slice Back Board", where customers and local businesses can purchase pizza ahead of time for someone less fortunate. "It's a very discreet way for someone who's hungry to pick up a pizza that someone has paid for. We just wanted to provide a different kind of way of giving back to the community.



More information on the donation event can be found at the provided links or by calling Captain’s ön Main directly at 517-505-0776.