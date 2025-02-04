Captain's On Main In Brighton Again Working To "Slice Out Hunger"

February 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In celebration of National Pizza Day, Captain’s ön Main in downtown Brighton is again working to "slice out hunger".



Captain’s ön Main will join pizzerias across the country to feed their neighbors facing food insecurity through the Pizza Across America campaign on Sunday, February 9th. The event is the largest pizza delivery in America with hundreds of pizzerias participating in all 50 states, and all pizzas will be delivered to shelters and soup kitchens. The campaign is coordinated by Slice Out Hunger, a nation-wide nonprofit that fights food insecurity through pizza-themed campaigns and events.



This year will be Captain’s second time participating in Pizza Across America. Last year, customer and community sponsors made it possible for Captain’s to deliver a total of 85 pizzas, 480 to-go boxes, 40 pounds of salad, and 2 large tubs of dressing over 3 days and 5 separate deliveries to Bountiful Harvest, located in Brighton near Captain’s.



Captain’s will be donating 20 pizzas to Bountiful Harvest on Thursday, February 6th at 11am, with plans to make additional deliveries as needed. In addition, they’re inviting the community to take part in the fight to “Slice Out Hunger” by visiting Captain’s on Main in downtown Brighton starting today, February 4th through Sunday, February 9th (National Pizza Day) to sponsor a pizza for inclusion in their deliveries to Bountiful Harvest and to join a week-long celebration of National Pizza Day.



Customers, downtown businesses, and members of the community can purchase a full pizza, or contribute any amount toward one, and Captain’s will make, pack, and deliver that sponsored pizza to Bountiful Harvest. To add a personal touch, the community can also write notes of encouragement on paper pizza slices to be included with the deliveries.



The event will also feature a social media challenge to get the community engaged, “Dine to Donate” days where a portion of sales will go directly to Bountiful Harvest, and a "Slice Weekend," where pizza slices will be available at select times and with every slice of pizza purchased, Captain’s will add an additional slice to the Bountiful Harvest deliveries.



Captain’s ön Main owner, Nick Mannisto said “We have always wanted to be ‘the pie that gives a slice back!’” His fiancé, Lauren Somers, agreed, saying “Nick has always be passionate about giving back to his community and prior to moving in downtown, he utilized his food truck, Captain’s Wööd Fired Pies, to get involved by supporting organizations such as Howell and Brighton Senior Survivor, Toys for Tots, and VetLife.”



Nick and Lauren added that part of what attracted them to bring Captain’s to downtown Brighton in September of 2022 was the opportunity to collaborate, connect, and give back to their local community. It is their dream to make this an annual event locally that grows into a collaboration with other downtown Brighton businesses and the surrounding community.



Pizza Across America co-founder Carmine Testa believes this program is an important way for pizzerias, who depend on local customers, to give back and support their communities. Testa said “In my eyes, the best way to celebrate National Pizza Day is by helping others and giving back to our local communities. We are thrilled to have Captain’s ön Main participating in our largest pizza delivery yet, and we couldn’t do it without their support!”



The business also has plans to benefit Bountiful Harvest on National Pi Day - March 14th.



A flyer from Captain's detailing this week's events is attached.