Captain's on Main: 1,120 Meals Delivered to Bountiful Harvest

April 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The numbers are in from this year's #PizzaAcrossAmerica campaign by Captain's on Main in Brighton. Co-owner Lauren Mannisto says they delivered a total of 1,120 meals to Bountiful Harvest food pantry for distribution throughout the local community.



“We did deliveries just about every week on Thursdays, 200 meals each day. We packed them in our back benches here at Captain’s, and then sent them on there way to Bountiful Harvest. They went ahead and sent those meals out to whoever needed them,” she told WHMI News.



Captain’s on Main committed to donating 30 pizzas and expanded the effort by inviting the community to sponsor additional pizzas and meals through a week-long series of fundraising and giveback events in celebration of National Pizza Day in February.



The 1,120 meals included mostaccioli pasta, sloppy joes, fresh salads with dressing, and 130 pizzas, with meat for select deliveries generously donated by Earl Farm Foundation, providing assorted, hearty, well-rounded meals to those in need.



“Huge shout out to Brighton Area Fire Authority. They had people come out and help us pack meals every Thursday and get them in the truck. And just random people from our community would come and help us out as well. So, not only was it an effort by our crew, me and Nick packing those meals, but it was incredible to see everyone come together and support that effort.”



The Mannistos and the Captain’s team also delivered community-written notes of encouragement and a $102 donation raised through in-store giveback initiatives. Additional ‘Pi Day’ (March 14) efforts helped fund the sixth delivery.



This was the third year Captain’s participated in #PizzaAcrossAmerica, coordinated by Slice Out Hunger, and Lauren says they’re already looking forward to next year.



“We always have our Give a Slice Back board,” she said. “Our community, they always have the option if they still feel like they want to give back, they can order things at the counter and put those receipts on our board. Anyone who needs it can come in and grab things off of that board.”



More information is linked below.