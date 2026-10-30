Holly Hot Air Balloonist & Author “Capt. Sunshine” Launches New Children’s Book

October 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A retired local hot air balloon pilot turned author has launched a new children’s book.



Seven years after landing his final hot air balloon flight at Holly High School in November 2019, Holly author Craig 'Capt. Sunshine' Elliott returns for the 48th Annual Holly Holiday Art & Craft Show.



Elliott will be at the show this Saturday, November 7th signing his brand-new children's book, The Green & White Balloon, and his humorous aviation memoir, The Balloonatics.



For Elliott, setting up Booth #67 inside the Holly High School gymnasium is said to be “a hometown full-circle moment”.



Ballooning since 1976 and marking 50 years in ballooning this year, Elliott took his first flight lessons in 1977 at the Capt. Phogg Balloon Classic right in Fenton and Holly. Over five decades in the skies, he logged 2,693 flights, carried 14,401 passengers, and flew 68 different hot air balloons before landing his final flight at Holly High School in November 2019.



The Green & White Balloon, written by Craig & Michelle Elliott, is the first book in their children’s series “Capt. Sunshine and His Hot Air Balloons”.



Released in October, the 62-page full-color paperback tells the true story of how two teenaged buddies were invited to crew for a green-and-white hot air balloon in 1976.



It’s unique in that it features a three-reading-levels-in-one-book format – toddler, beginning, and advanced - plus an illustrated glossary so the book grows with a child and can be shared by parents and grandparents alike.



Readers can get five free printable balloon puzzles and to be first to hear about new books by joining a free club via the top provided link.



Elliott’s adult and family memoir, The Balloonatics: Memoir of a Professional Hot Air Balloon Pilot, is “a collection of humorous, heartwarming, and unforgettable true stories from his years in the skies - from championship races and Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger balloon to flying over Niagara Falls and across Michigan”.



Elliott said “This is a huge holiday show to get your holiday gift shopping done. Come out and see us at Booth#67 in the Holly High School gym, and pick up your copy of our new children’s book, The Green &White Balloon, a wonderful learning adventure for all of your children and grandchildren - along with The Balloonatics for the adults on your list”.



The 48th Annual Holly Holiday Art & Craft Show is said to be a beloved non-profit fundraiser at Holly High School (6161 E. Holly Rd., Holly, MI 48442). It features juried artists and crafters, student displays, and homemade food. Admission is $5 (cash only), and kids under 12 get in free. Parking is free, and strollers are welcome.



Proceeds benefit the Holly Historical Society’s Hadley House Museum and Holly High School’s Project Graduation.