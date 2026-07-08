Capital City Comic Con This Weekend in Lansing

July 8, 2026

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



With guests ranging from comic book artists to television and film stars, Capital City Comic Con looks to be a fun weekend in Lansing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



Held at the Lansing Center, guests at the three-day event include Elizabeth Dennehy and Tawny Newsome from Star Trek, Ming Chen from Comic Book Men, Lori Beth Denberg from Dodgeball, as well as Linda Young and Tiffany Vollmer from Dragonball.



From the world of Horror films, Tony Moran from Halloween will be on hand.



Comic artists include Dave Acosta, Gavin Smith, Corrine Roberts, Solo Gayleson, Jay Fosgitt and Dirk Manning.



Wrestling stars Aubrey Edwards and Allie The Bunny are also on the schedule.



Events include costume contests, panel talks, games, kid zone, painting, and a reptile rescue group.



More information is linked below.