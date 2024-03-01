Vehicle Crashes Into Canton Walmart

March 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police and fire crews were on scene at the Walmart on Ford Road in Canton after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into the building this afternoon, injuring several people.



It happened around 1:30pm. Canton Police said people were transported by rescue units from Canton, Livonia, Plymouth, and Westland.



The number of injured, their conditions, and the cause of the crash weren't immediately clear.



Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV in the store and numerous people milling around.



Updates can be found on the Canton Public Safety Department Facebook Page. That link is provided.



Photo credit: Alex Miller