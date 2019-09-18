Cannabusiness Open House Seeks To Educate Northfield Township Residents

September 18, 2019

An open house event will feature various speakers looking to educate the public about what Cannabis Business could look like in Northfield Township.



The locally-led citizen group Northfield Township Green Growth is hosting a Cannabusiness Open House on Thursday from 7 to 9pm at the former Family Video store at 22 Barker in Whitmore Lake. Organizers say Northfield Township Green Growth seeks to promote Cannabis business in the area and educate, in addition to defeating Proposition 1 which is on the November 5th ballot. Proposition 1 would ban all Cannabis Businesses, which organizers say would deprive Northfield Township from much needed tax revenue and jobs. The event will feature speakers discussing what Cannabis Business could look like in Northfield Township. Confirmed speakers include Nate Podrid from Liberty Cannabis dispensary, security specialist Sandy Sheils from The Safety Equation, representatives from Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan, and documentary filmmaker and entrepreneur Mike Raspatello. Local residents from the agricultural district will also discuss growing. The event is free and open to the public.



A request for comment from Northfield Township went unreturned. (JM)