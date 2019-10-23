Cannabusiness Open House Thursday In Northfield Township

October 23, 2019

An upcoming open house is the second in a series featuring various speakers looking to educate the public about what cannabis business could look like in Northfield Township.



The locally-led citizen group Northfield Township Green Growth is hosting a Cannabusiness Open House this Thursday from 7 to 9pm at the former Family Video store at 22 Barker Road in Whitmore Lake. The group is working to promote Cannabis business in the area and educate - in addition to defeating Proposition 1, which is on the November 5th ballot. Proposition 1 would ban all Cannabis Businesses, which organizers say would deprive Northfield Township from much needed tax revenue and jobs. Organizers say from agricultural opportunities to provisioning centers, “Green Growth” is a wide spectrum and featured speakers will articulate how allowing cannabis-related businesses could impact the area.



Confirmed speakers include Rick Thompson and Jamie Lowell of the Michigan Cannabis Development Group; Melissa Keck, a Cannabis Nurse Educator at Finding Grace LLC; Gerrod Miskovsky, a Cultivation Manager at Free Reign Inc., and security specialist Sandy Sheils from The Safety Equation.



Absentee ballot applications will be made available at the event, which is free and open to the public. (JM)