Registration Open For Golf Outing To Benefit Canines For Change

July 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming golf outing will benefit a non-profit that trains and places facility and service dogs.



Canines for Change is a Michigan non-profit that trains and places facility and service dogs that advance self-sufficiency and aid in the well-being of communities.



It’s hosting its annual “Drives for Change” Golf Outing on Saturday, August 8th at Hawk Meadows Golf Course in Howell.



The event raises funds to support the training, care, and placement of dogs that serve schools, healthcare organizations, and community programs throughout Michigan.



Every registration and sponsorship directly supports the dogs and individuals the non-profit serves.



Board member CJ Griffin told WHMI the non-profit mainly places therapy dogs in schools, but also provides therapy dogs for veterans and special needs children. He said they also now expanded to having dogs in police and fire stations, and senior living communities but the main focus has long been placing therapy dogs in elementary, middle, and high schools.



The golf outing highlights Canines for Change, its mission, and the impact its dogs have on the communities they serve. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate and the outing will feature golf, contests, prizes, and more.



Griffin said they encourage people to come out, play some golf, and have some fun but "if golf isn’t your thing, there will be a bunch of dogs on site to pet”. He said some of the dogs are being trained while others are success stories and owners who happily share real-life, heartfelt stories about the impact.



For the upcoming outing, Griffin said it typically sells out pretty quickly but they still have spots open and sponsorship opportunities are still available.



Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 hole sponsors to $2,500 presenting sponsors and include event recognition, signage, and promotional opportunities.



Links to register and for more information are provided. There's also more in the event section on our website.