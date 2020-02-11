Candlewood Suites Recognized For Helping Disaster Victims

February 11, 2020

A local business is being recognized for its generosity in helping area disaster victims.



The Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team or DART has awarded Candlewood Suites in Brighton with a “Certificate of Appreciation” for their generosity in helping area disaster victims. DART is an all-volunteer, independent organization committed to the health and well-being of firefighters, EMS, local police and other First Responders at the scene of house fires and other disasters. It’s been in operation since 2012.



Candlewood Suites provides families who are burned out of their homes with a free night’s stay in their hotel. Officials say this provides them with the comfort of knowing that they have a place where they can begin to recover from their terrible loss. The DART Team thanked General Manager Michael Roberts and his staff for the warm reception and comfort that they’ve given the families who have been devastated by the loss of their homes. (JM)