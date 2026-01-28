Candlelight Vigil Honors Human Trafficking Victims and Survivors

January 28, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



An annual candlelight vigil honoring victims and survivors of human trafficking will take place at 4:30pm on Friday, Jan. 30 in Flint. The GHOST team, part of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Genesee County Human Trafficking Taskforce, welcomes everyone to the “Light Up the Night” vigil taking place in the lobby of the Genesee County Jail on South Saginaw Street.



The vigil, during Human Trafficking Awareness Month, brings the community together to uplift survivors, support victim-centered policing, as well as reaffirm a commitment to end human trafficking. In Michigan, more than 500 cases of human trafficking were reported in 2024.



As this crime hits close to home for those in Genesee County, community organizations are also showing their support through prevention, intervention, and healing. The vigil strengthens the voices of survivors, shines a light on exploitation and suffering, while also raising awareness about the ongoing fight against human trafficking.



Angela Dudley, Co-Chair of the Genesee County Human Trafficking Taskforce, says the vigil is a declaration that those in the area will not look away, and as the community remembers the victims lost to this often-hidden crime, the vigil is also about fighting for those still out there waiting for someone to notice.