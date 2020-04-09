Candidates Sought To Fill Vacancy On County Board Of Commissioners

April 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Candidates are being sought to fill an unexpected vacancy on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



District 8 Commissioner Dennis Dolan passed away March 31st and the Board of Commissioners expressed both their sympathy to his loved ones and gratitude for his contributions over the past 17 years to Livingston County. State law stipulates that a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners be filled by a majority vote of the Commission within 30 days from the date of the vacancy. Whoever is appointed would serve until December 31st. The commissioner elected in the November election would then take office on January 1st, 2021.



Candidates must be registered voters of District 8 which includes Hamburg Township Precincts 1,2,4,5,6,7,8, and Green Oak Township Precinct 8. The Board of Commissioners has requested that interested parties submit a letter of interest and résumé which includes a summary of community involvement along with a statement of value they will bring to the Commission as well as the constituents of District 8.



Due to the Governor’s Executive Order, the Board will only be accepting electronic letters of interest submitted by email to The Board of Commissioners at commissioners@livgov.com. The deadline for submission is 5pm on Wednesday, April 15th. Virtual interviews are scheduled for the Board of Commissioners’ virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 22nd.



Meanwhile, the board on Wednesday voted to fill Dolan’s position as Vice-Chair with Commissioner Kate Lawrence.