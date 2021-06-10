Candidates Crowd Contested Brighton City Council Primary

June 10, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A mix of incumbents and newcomers are running for open seats on the Brighton City Council.



A total of nine candidates filed for four open seats on the board. The top eight vote-getters in the August primary will move on to the November general election.



Incumbents include Attorney Jon Emaus, Livingston County Chief Information Officer Kristoffer Tobbe and Renee Pettengill, who works for Cornerstone Schools in Detroit.



Challengers include local Realtor Jordan Genso who is the Flex Tech High School Board President and serves on the Brighton Library Board; Susan Backhaus, a retired legal consultant who has various community volunteer roles and is a known City Council watchdog; Bill Albert, a Brighton High School graduate who serves on the Downtown Development Authority Board; Paul Gipson, a civil defense trial attorney; Daniel Huth, a “proud stay-at-home dad”, past youth minister and volunteer with experience in the restaurant and retail industries; and Jennifer Winningham, a mother of three and working professional.



The full statements provided by candidates regarding their background and platform are attached.