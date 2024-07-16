Candidate Forum Held At Hamburg Township Hall

July 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A candidate forum Monday night focused on various issues impacting residents and businesses at the state and local levels on Monday night.



The Pinckney, Putnam, Hamburg, Hell Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum at the Hamburg Township Hall. It was moderated by Chamber Board Chair Rick Beaudin, who is known to many as “The Pinckney Pirate”.



The forum lasted 4 ½ hours and featured contested races for the U.S. Senate, 48th and 50th State Representative seats, as well as the Hamburg and Putnam Township Boards in the August 6th Primary Election.



In the U.S. Senate Race, Democrats Elissa Slotkin and Hill Harper are seeking the nomination. Republicans in the race include Mike Rogers, Justin Amash, Sherry O’Donnell, and Sandy Pensler. Only Harper spoke during the forum.



For the 48th District State Representative seat, Incumbent Democrat Jennifer Conlin is running unopposed. Republican candidates Brian Ignatowski and Tawn Beliger are running. Both were absent from the forum as they're delegates to the Republican National Convention and letters were read aloud on their behalf.



For the 50th District State Representative seat, Incumbent Republican Bob Bezotte is being challenged by Kristina Lyke, Dominic Restuccia, Jason Woolford. Bezotte was absent from the forum. Democrat Austin Breuer is running unopposed in the Primary election.



For the Hamburg Township Board race, Incumbent Republican Supervisor Pat Hohl is being challenged by Republican Clay Gall. Gall was not present and a letter was read on his behalf. Meanwhile, seven candidates are vying for four trustee seats. Democrat Incumbent Cindy Michniewicz is running and will appear on the ballot in the November General Election. Republican incumbents Bill Hahn, Chuck Menzies, and Pat Hughes are being challenged by Doug Berry, Joanna Hardesty, Craig Masserant, and Nick Miller.



In Putnam Township, Incumbent Supervisor Dennis Brennan is being challenged by current board member Tom Chambers. There are four open Trustee seats. Two Democrats are running - Jim Brady and James G. Robert. Seven Republicans are on the ballot. They include incumbent Bob Press and candidates Ronald Connelly, Norris Hardeman, Jim Jensen, Michael J. Maloney, Jesse Marhofer, and Sean Marhofer. The latter three did not attend the event.



There will be at least three new faces on the board as longtime members Sally Guyon and Norm Klein are not seeking re-election, and Chambers is running for the Supervisor post leaving his seat open.



Monday’s forum can be viewed on the Hamburg Township website and the Chamber's Facebook page. Links are provided.



Another forum will be held ahead of the November General Election.