Forum Scheduled on Brighton City Council Candidates

August 25, 2019

Voters in the city of Brighton will get a chance to question the candidates for election to the Brighton City Council at an upcoming candidate forum. There are five persons running for four seats on the Brighton City Council in the November general election. They include four incumbents and one challenger. The forum will be held on Oct. 24th at 7 p.m. in council chambers of city hall in Brighton.



The incumbents include Mayor Jim Muzzin, who has been serving on council since 2003 and who was re-elected to four-year terms in 2007, 2011 and 2015. Also running are Mayor Pro Tem Shawn Pipoly, Jim Bohn, Susan Gardner and perennial challenger Susan Bakhaus. Ellen Lafferty is chairperson of the Ann Arbor Chapter of the League of Women Voters, Brighton-Howell Unit. She says Brighton will have the only candidate forum this year. Lafferty says that since the city of Howell has no opposition among its candidates for city council and mayor, there will not be a forum in that community. The mayor is elected by the voting public in Howell, whereas in Brighton, the members of council themselves choose who is going to be mayor for the next two years.



As the late October forum gets closer, more information will be released about the forum itself and the format. But people who have questions about it can call e-mail Lafferty anytime at lwvbrighton.howellarea@gmail.com. (TT)