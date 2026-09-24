Crews Battle Camper Fire In Unadilla Township

September 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Crews battled a camper fire in Unadilla Township late Thursday morning.



At around 11am, Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch alerted Unadilla Township Fire Department to respond to a camper on fire.



Due to the information given of possible exposures to a house, Unadilla requested Putnam Township firefighters to respond.



A post on the Putnam Township Fire Department Facebook page states:



“E50, staffed with two firefighters, responded and arrived within 5 minutes of the dispatch. E50 was the first company on scene and found a fifth wheel camper fully involved that was melting the siding of a nearby house. E50 stretched a hand line and initiated fire attack. Hamburg Township was requested to the scene for manpower and water. Due to the quick actions of the first arriving companies, the house only suffered minor heat damage. Unfortunately, the camper is a total loss. The equivalent of a first alarm structure fire response responded to this incident”.



Helmet cam footage from the officer of E50 and dash cam footage from E50 can be viewed via the provided link.