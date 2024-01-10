Campaign: Rep. Slotkin Raises Record $11.7M in U.S. Senate Bid

January 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Rep. Elissa Slotkin's campaign says it raised $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing her total amount raised to $11.7 million -- a record-setting haul for a U.S. Senate campaign in Michigan.



Slotkin's campaign also boasted over 11,000 new donors between October and December.



She's among five Democrats, 11 Republicans, one Green Party candidate and one independent looking to replace retiring U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.