Unsafe Tents Being Removed From Camp Dearborn

February 3, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A favorite feature at an area-camp is being removed for safety reasons.



Visitors to Milford’s Camp Dearborn will soon be seeing a different landscape in the park, as the camp is removing their military-style tents. Critical infrastructure failures were cited as the reason by management.



A letter to campers from Camp Manager Jason Spiller in late January states that safety, security, and the well-being of guests is a top priority, and that when safety issues arise, it is their responsibility to address it. The Detroit Free Press reports that Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said the tents have not been properly maintained, and some campers have even resorted to bringing their own tools to make repairs.



The tents were constructed a quarter-century ago, and a total shutdown for the 2020 camping season was said to have hurt the already poor condition of the tents at a greater rate. The tent section of the camp will be redeveloped, but how it will look is yet to be determined.



Refunds and season passes will be issued to existing 2022 reservation holders.



A copy of the letter to campers can be found attached below.